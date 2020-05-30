Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cameron County, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced Saturday in a news release.

The individuals come from Bronwnsville, with the exception of two who live in Harlingen. Their ages range from a 15-year-old girl to a 65-year-old man.



All the cases are linked to a previous case, with the exception of four: three transmitted through community spread and one being travel related.

The total number of cases for Cameron County is now 764; seven individuals were reported to have recovered, bringing the number of recovery to 559.

Additionally, about 15 minutes after announcing two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Starr County reported the Department of State Health Services downgraded what would be their 34th and 35th cases to “probables.”

Those new probable cases are of a 35-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Both are family members of an individual from Rio Grande City who previously tested positive for the disease.