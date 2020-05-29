A 70-year-old Los Fresnos man has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday in a news release.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 36 in Cameron County.

An additional 11 people also tested positive for the disease from Brownsville and Harlingen, who range in age from a 3-year-old boy to a 75-year-old man.

Five cases are linked to a previous case, with another five cases transmitted through community spread and one travel related.

Additionally, 14 individuals are reported to have recovered.

The total number of cases for Cameron County is now 754; 552 individuals have recovered.

In Hidalgo County, 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Friday, bringing the total of known cases to 560.

“As we continue an aggressive round of testing with the help of the State, we are seeing more infections,” Cortez said. “This disease has not gone away and we need to continue to be diligent about keeping ourselves safe. Despite the temptation to get out, please think about the possible consequences.”

The ages of the new cases range from people in their 20s to people in their 60s; the individuals come from Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, San Juan and Weslaco.

Twenty people are hospitalized with complications from the virus — up three from the previous day, according to county records. Those in intensive care units has remained steady at three.

On Friday, three individuals were released from isolation; the total of those released from isolation — meaning they have been symptom free for 10 days and three days without a fever — increased to 346.

As of now, 13,902 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Hidalgo County, with 9,546 returning negative and 3,796 pending — an increase of 710 pending tests since Thursday.

Of the 560 confirmed cases, only 204 remain active.

In Willacy County, a man in his 60s was the latest reported case, DSHS Regional Medical Director for Region 11 Dr. Emilie Prot announced in a news release, bringing the total there to 15.

According to the release, the man was in close contact with a person who had previously tested positive. DSHS is aiding Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be ordered to isolate and monitored for symptoms.