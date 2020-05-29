SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Visitors of this seasonal attraction will be able to enjoy its amenities again.

The Beach Park at Isla Blanca waterpark, formerly known as Schlitterbahn South Padre Island, kicks off its inaugural season today.

“We are excited to finally open for the season,” Beach Park general manager Jimmy Hawkinson stated in a press release. “We want to thank everyone for their patience and look forward to entertaining our guests as we have in the past at the Valley’s premier entertainment destination.”

In August of 2019, the waterpark began transitioning to its new name and logo a few months after Schlitterbahn representatives announced their plans to sell the New Braunfels and Galveston sites to the Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

According to a press release, Beach Park retained the same ownership and management as in the past, but changed the name based on the sales agreement of the other parks.

The waterpark features more than 15 attractions including four uphill water coasters, a Surf Rider inland wave area, three body slides, two tube chutes, several beaches, a wave lagoon, a beach boardwalk, a heated swim-up pool, multiple kids’ areas and the Rio Aventura.

According to the press release, ticket and season prices are at their lowest in years and there are new vibrant colors throughout the park.

Beach Park will implement measures of health and safety, as well as an expanded sanitizing department that has been created to enhance the cleaning of surfaces around the park, such as seating areas, lockers, handrails, door handles, tubes, life jackets and table tops.

Staff have been, and will continue to receive temperature checks prior to the beginning of their work day, the press release states.

According to Beach Park’s COVID-19 guidelines, the number of guests admitted each day is limited to 25 percent of total capacity or the percentage recommended by state officials.

“Guests who arrive after park capacity is reached are not guaranteed admittance to the park and may be asked to wait or visit on a different day,” the guidelines state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to humans through the water used in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds.

“Proper operation and disinfection of pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds should kill the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC website states. “Limit close contact with people outside your home in public spaces, both in and out of the water.”

According to Beach Park’s COVID-19 guidelines, guests will be guided by signs and announcements to stay at least six feet from others and limit interactions with those who are not in their party.

“We request your assistance in leaving the appropriate space between your family and others in lines, on rides and in food venues,” the guidelines state. “Deck layouts around the park are modified to ensure distancing in all lounging and dining areas.”

To view the waterpark’s entire list of COVID-19 guidelines, visit https://tinyurl.com/y75p9p8h.

“We are so thankful for the hundreds of thousands of visitors, followers and subscribers we have and vow to continue our commitment in providing the best, safe family entertainment in our home of the Rio Grande Valley,” the guidelines state. “We want to also make sure to send our thanks to all of our nation’s first responders and frontline workers, encourage you to thank these people whenever possible and to let you know our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this situation.”