A man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper last year appeared in court by video-conferencing Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said defense attorneys for Victor Godinez, 25, asked state District Judge Letty Lopez for a reset in the case.

Lopez granted the request.

Godinez is accused of shooting 48-year-old Moises Sanchez on April 6, 2019, after a car crash on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

Sanchez died in Houston following surgery on Aug. 24, 2019.

Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

He could face the death penalty for that charge.

The DA’s office has not announced whether it is seeking the death penalty.

Lopez, the presiding judge in the case, had previously set a March 30 deadline for a death penalty decision.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has changed the dynamics of the courts.

Right before that March 30 deadline, Godinez’s attorneys had filed a motion for continuance, citing difficulties meeting with their client because of precautions taken by the county jail to prevent COVID-19 from getting inside, among other arguments.

In that motion, the attorneys said they have had limited opportunities to meet with Godinez.

The man also faces two counts of attempted capital murder of peace officers.

Authorities accuse him of shooting at two Edinburg police officers who were involved in apprehending Godinez after Sanchez was shot.

Police caught Godinez east of Mon Mack Road and State Highway 107.