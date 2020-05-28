Severe weather could impact the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley could be in for another couple of days of severe thunderstorms beginning late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, isolated flash flooding, large hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and rainfall amounts of anywhere from 1/2 inch to 3 inches.

The NWS reports an upper level low spinning over northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma will send a potent impulse on Thursday that is expected to combine with “increasing moisture and instability over South Texas and Northern Mexico.”

Thunderstorms could develop Thursday night and possibly work through the Valley after midnight Thursday into Friday morning. The NWS reports the main threat at this time would be damaging straight line wind gusts, with a lower threat from hail and widespread flooding.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms Thursday night. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rains, the NWS reports.

On Friday, there’s a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms and a 40 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.