The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district announced that two of its recent graduates have died.

In a news release, the district stated that two PSJA Southwest Early College High School graduates had been involved in an accident Wednesday.

PSJA Southwest identified the students on its Facebook page as “senior prospective graduates” Miguel Perez and Fabian Alaniz.

“This sudden situation breaks our heart. We mourn their loss and pray for their families during this difficult time,” the district release read. “Please know our district crisis response team has been activated and will be available for our students, staff and entire Javelina family during this time of grief.”

A benefit account has been created at BBVA Compass to help the families with funeral expenses. The account number is #6720912684.

The PSJA Southwest Crisis Support Team can be reached through Google Classroom with code: 55jt7mc.