A Hidalgo County grand jury has indicted an Edinburg woman on a murder charge over allegations that she shot and killed her husband.

Karla Marlen Deleon, 49, is accused of shooting her husband, Hector Deleon, on Dec. 8, 2019.

She is scheduled to appear for arraignment next Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, she told an Edinburg police officer who responded to the couple’s house at 713 E. Russell Road that she shot her husband.

Police responded to the residence after Karla’s son, Ektor, called police.

Authorities found Hector in the master bedroom lying on his back in a puddle of blood with a black revolver lying next to him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Karla remains free on a $1 million bond, jail records show.