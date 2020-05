Six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Starr County Thursday, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

This brings the total there to 33.

The three women and three men who make up the new cases range from 26 to 81.

Other new cases were reported to reside in Rio Grande City, La Grulla and Roma.

This comes a day after the county reported three new cases on Wednesday, one of which was of a patient who was hospitalized at an unspecified hospital.