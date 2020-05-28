Eleven more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Thursday in Hidalgo County, according to a news release from county Judge Richard F. Cortez.

This brings the total number of cases there to 548.

It was also reported that 31 people were released from isolation, leaving a total of 195 active cases. So far, 343 people have been released from isolation.

“The recovery rate from COVID-19 continues to increase as more residents are released from isolation,” Cortez said in the release. “I strongly urge residents to maintain good hygiene, wear face coverings as much as possible and practice social distancing while they are out in public.”

The new cases include four women and seven males, of which five reside in Mission, two in Edinburg, two in Alton, and one in McAllen. The county did not disclose the cities of residence for the other case.

The ages of the new cases range from their 20s to 60s.

Additionally, officials reported that 12,352 tests have been administered, with 3,086 still pending results.

Currently, there are 17 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, three of which are in intensive care units. The COVID-19 death toll in the county remains at 10.

Six new cases of the coronavirus were also confirmed in Starr County Thursday, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

This brings the total there to 33.

The three women and three men who make up the new cases range from 26 to 81.

Other new cases were reported to reside in Rio Grande City, La Grulla and Roma.

This comes a day after the county reported three new cases on Wednesday, one of which was of a patient who was hospitalized at an unspecified hospital.