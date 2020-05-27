Lita Leal stands in a foot of water inside the bedroom of her friend San Juanita Cardona’s home on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. A torrential downpour brought on by an overnight thunderstorm flooded most of the homes in El Chaparral, a neighborhood in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
San Juanita Cardona stands outside her home, articles lie in the sun to dry as friends work to clear out the flood damaged home on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Joe Amaro helps to clear out the flood damaged home with a trash can at the home of San Juanita Cardona on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Flood water on San Agustin and San Bernardo streets in Rio Grande City on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Lita Leal surveys the flooded bedroom of San Juanita Cardona’s home on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Cleaning up a water and mud-filled home, friends of San Juanita Cardona use fans to dry the area on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

