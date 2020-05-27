Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Overnight flash flooding in Rio Grande City Delcia Lopez - May 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Lita Leal stands in a foot of water inside the bedroom of her friend San Juanita Cardona’s home on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. A torrential downpour brought on by an overnight thunderstorm flooded most of the homes in El Chaparral, a neighborhood in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com San Juanita Cardona stands outside her home, articles lie in the sun to dry as friends work to clear out the flood damaged home on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Joe Amaro helps to clear out the flood damaged home with a trash can at the home of San Juanita Cardona on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Flood water on San Agustin and San Bernardo streets in Rio Grande City on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Lita Leal surveys the flooded bedroom of San Juanita Cardona’s home on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Cleaning up a water and mud-filled home, friends of San Juanita Cardona use fans to dry the area on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in Rio Grande City. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo Co. exceeds 10,000 COVID-19 tests; reports 516 total cases Photo Gallery: Vandalism at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Arrest made in McAllen synagogue vandalism Veterans pay tribute to fallen, despite cancellation Real estate agents turn to technology for help