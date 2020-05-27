PART 16: Let’s Write a Story!

ABOUT THE SERIES: The “Let’s Write A Story” series unites writers from across the Rio Grande Valley in presenting a continuing story, told through the perspective the various authors in their own genre. Eighteen chapters will be presented in the Sunday and Wednesday editions in The Monitor’s Vida section. Each writer, in alphabetical order, is allowed 500 to 1,000 words. Chapters must be turned in within two days after the previous one is published. They must connect with the previous story in an easy flow and be suitable for newspaper publication. The project is the brainchild of Roda Grubb of Roda’s Writing Emporium and is presented by RGV Writers’ Connection.

PART 16 “DE JA VU” | BY MADHAVI REDDY

Mary rubbed her temples, trying to make sense of recent events: the freak fatal accident involving Sylvia, followed by the mystery of the Golden Sassafras, Michael, Forest, the nefarious scheme she witnessed at Cine El Rey, the Old Man, and the intriguing nature spirits.

Overwhelmed, she had returned home after extracting a promise from Twix and Forest to come to her rescue whenever she needed them.

“Maybe I can somehow save Sylvia, or perhaps the whole world, from COVID19, if I can just clear my head,” she thought. “I need a good night’s rest and someone I trust to talk to about all this.” She knew who that person was—Twix had reminded her with the question, “Do you have a boyfriend?”

Outside her window, the sun was dipping behind the trees at the edge of the arroyo and the ever-chirping purple martins were settling down for the night. As she lay in bed, her overactive mind wandered back to John, her ex-boyfriend, and to that fateful night at her favorite French restaurant in San Antonio. All through their relationship, she had been happy with him, thinking of him constantly, certain that he was the one for her. She had been sure he was going to propose to her that evening.

As dessert arrived, he had leaned in, saying, “I have something important to tell you.”

She could barely suppress her excitement. “Go on…” “I enlisted in the Army.”

She couldn’t breathe. She blurted out, “What…what do you mean, you enlisted?” It felt like a bomb had exploded inside her. The pressure worked its way into her voice.

“I thought we had something special, that we were going to spend a lifetime together!”

She didn’t care about how loud her voice was becoming, or that the other diners were staring at them.

John reached over and took her hand. “Babe, I love you, but this is something I want to do for my country and myself before we settle down.”

Pulling her hand back, Mary shouted, “I can’t imagine us being away from each other even for a day. There’s no way this can work out!”

“Babe, please. Listen to me.”

Despite his pleading, she had stormed out of the restaurant. Mary never talked to John again, ignoring his texts and eventually blocking his number.