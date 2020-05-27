Edinburg man accused of killing DPS trooper scheduled for court

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who died from his injuries months later is scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon pre-trial hearing.

Victor Godinez, who has remained jailed on $3 million in bonds since his April 6, 2019, arrest, is charged with capital murder of a peace officer for the shooting death of 48-year-old Moises Sanchez after a traffic stop. Sanchez died in Houston following surgery on Aug. 24, 2019.

Godinez is also accused of shooting at two Edinburg police officers. He faces two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for those allegations.

Prosecutors have been weighing whether to pursue the death penalty against Godinez and have not yet announced a decision.

State District Judge Letty Lopez had set a deadline of March 30 for the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office to make the announcement on the death penalty.

However, the COVID-19 public health crisis changed that deadline. Because of the numerous precautions taken by court and jail staff, Godinez’s attorneys have had limited opportunities to meet with their client for safety reasons.

Prosecutors allege Godinez shot Sanchez once in the head and once in the shoulder after the trooper responded to a car crash on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

A manhunt occurred after the shooting and prosecutors say Godinez shot at two Edinburg police officers in the 1500 block of South Maltese as authorities searched for him.

Police arrested him east of Mon Mack Road and State Highway 107.