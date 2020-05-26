The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was vandalized during the wee hours of early Tuesday morning with several references of the occult and with anti-Semitic imagery.

The front doors of the basilica were defaced with spray-painted words including “WITCH,” “HADES,” “RAPEST,” “NEW YORK KILLER” and other random phrases and words, and a swastika.

Groundskeepers were closing off the area as they prepared to deal with the situation Tuesday morning. There are surveillance cameras installed above the doors, but no word yet on whether it may lead to evidence of those responsible for the vandalism.

Rev. Jorge Gomez, rector of the basilica, said the vandalism occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday as the grounds were pounded with heavy rains from that evening’s storm. The basilica had one security guarding the 26 acres of land, and the rain made it difficult to see the suspect — a woman between 30 and 40 years of age who church officials say approached the basilica front doors and used white spray paint to vandalize the church.

According to Gomez, she started acted bizarrely, yelling at the church and hurling a broom that was near the church entrance. Police have surveillance video of the incident.

Nearly identical markings were also spray-painted in gold at the Temple Emanuel synagogue in McAllen, with rapist misspelled the same way, a swastika similarly reversed and other references alike to what was seen at the basilica.

“What I can do at this time for you is confirm that we do have a criminal mischief report being investigated, and it came in at approximately 9 a.m.,” Lt. Joel Morales of the McAllen Police Department said about the synagogue vandalism.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Monitor staff writers Dina Arévalo and Francisco E. Jiménez contributed to this report.