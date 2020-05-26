Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Vandalism at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Delcia Lopez - May 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was vandalized late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning with several references of the occult and with anti-Semitic imagery.The front doors of the basilica were defaced with spray-painted on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com An employee of the The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle checks on the graffiti that was spray painted with white paint overnight to the front doors of the basilica on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Employees of the The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle cover the front doors to the basilica after graffiti was sprayed painted over night by vandals on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Employees of the The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle cover the front doors with black plastic to the basilica after graffiti was seen sprayed painted over night by vandals on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was vandalized late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning with several references of the occult and with anti-Semitic imagery spray painted on the front doors on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was vandalized late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, May 25 or 26, 2020, with several references of the occult and with anti-Semitic imagery on Tuesday, May ,26, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR San Juan basilica, McAllen synagogue vandalized overnight Veterans pay tribute to fallen, despite cancelation Real estate agents turn to technology for help Photo Gallery: On Memorial Day, the RGV honors fallen service members NWS: Severe weather and heavy rainfall possible tonight