Hidalgo Co. exceeds 10,000 COVID-19 tests; reports 516 total cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported Tuesday that it has administered 10,371 COVID-19 tests and confirmed a total of 516 cases locally, including 12 new positives.

“There are currently more than 1,800 tests pending,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a news release. “As we conduct more testing, we can expect the number of infected people to rise.”

The county also reported that 30 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising the total to 322. A total of 16 individuals remained hospitalized with complications from the virus, three of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

The new cases, which are evenly split between men and women ranging in age from under 20 to their 50s, were reported in Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Weslaco and an undisclosed city.

Cameron County also reported an additional 13 COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening, raising the total number there to 711.

With 25 recoveries confirmed, according to a Cameron news release, the number of recovered individuals is now at 498.

Cameron’s new cases range in age from 2 to 68 and involve residents of Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito. Seven of them are men and six are women.

The county also reported that the number of cases involving Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen includes 32 employees and 61 residents who have tested positive, including 11 who have died.

The Windsor Atrium in Harlingen has confirmed 39 employees and 60 residents who have tested positive, 16 of whom have died.

Spanish Meadows in Brownsville has five employees and 10 residents who have tested positive.