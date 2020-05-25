Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: On Memorial Day, the RGV honors fallen service members Delcia Lopez - May 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Lee Blunt and Hal Jones fold an American flag after Memorial Day ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor in McAllen, Texas, Monday, May 25, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A grave stone surrounded by United States flags at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May ,22, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Taps are played after a 21 gun salute during Memorial Day ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor in McAllen, Texas, Monday, May 25, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Tom Springer, Col. Frank Plummer and Hal Jones hold an American flag during Memorial Day ceremonies at the American Spire Plaza of Honor in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A group of runners honor veterans with an ‘honorary run’ during Memorial Day ceremonies at the Veteran’s War Memorial on Monday, May ,25, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Dora Hernandez,29, of Weslaco the widow of Noe Hernandez at her home on Saturday, May ,23, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A portrait of her late husband, Dora Hernandez wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about the events of that fateful day on Saturday, May ,23, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Dora Hernandez,29, of Weslaco the widow of Noe Hernandez wears her late husbands dogs tags at her home on Saturday, May ,23, 2020 in Edinburg. The 26-year-old was one of seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald when the naval destroyer was struck on June 17, 2017, by a Philippine-flagged container ship. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Saul Gonzalez of the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery raises a flag back to full staff on Friday, May ,22, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Erica Perez and her daughter Adelyne,8, place American flags at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May ,22, 2020 in Mission,Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Adelyne Perez, 8, shields herself from the morning sun as she helps her mother Erica Perez place United States flags for Memorial Day at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A statute at the Veteran’s War Memorial on Monday, May ,25, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo Co. surpasses 500 mark for COVID-19 cases April sales figures show some sectors fared better than others ‘You never move on’ – Three years later, Valley widow reflects on loss of Navy husband A Matter Of Safety: Pandemic sidelines Memorial Day event Sentencing reset for Sugarland man in meth case