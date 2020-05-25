Hidalgo Co. surpasses 500 mark for COVID-19 cases

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in Hidalgo County over the 500 mark.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced the new cases in a news release Monday evening.

It appears one more person has been hospitalized with the virus since county health officials last released numbers on Sunday. Three of them remained in intensive care units on Monday.

Health officials said the patients had “complications from the disease.”

No one else was released from isolation Monday, leaving a total of 211 active cases throughout the county.

“A total of 9,511 tests have now been administered in the county — 714 of those have been public tests and 8,797 have been private laboratories/other (entities) conducting the tests,” officials said in the release.

The new cases are from Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Alamo, and include a Mission man over 70 years old and two people in their 20s: an Alamo woman and a San Juan man. The other two men and women are between the ages of 20 and 70.

No other information about the infected was released.