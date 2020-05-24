McALLEN — The sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy involving the movement of more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine has been canceled, records show.

According to court notes, the sentencing hearing for Ivan Cesar Ortega has been canceled until further notice.

Ortega, along with nine other co-defendants, was arrested and charged as part of a 10-count indictment in February 2018 that alleged a possession, distribution and smuggling conspiracy of more than 150 kilograms of meth beginning in January 2017, records show.

The indictment, although lacking a lengthy narrative, alleges Ortega, who is also known as “Tito,” conspired with several others in a scheme to import methamphetamine into the U.S.

Those others include: Ramon Aguilar III, 30, of Dallas; Isaac Isaiah Duran, 22, of River Oaks; Taylor Marie Hamilton, 24; Josephine Zaragoza, 40; Delores Olmos-Peña, 44; Adrian Anthony Hidalgo, 25; Ninja Emir Jackson, 23, Michael Anthony Gaiters Jr., 23 and Yvette Baez, 22, all of Fort Worth.

The court document alleges the 10-person operation began in early January 2017 and ran through at least mid-October when they allegedly imported roughly 24 kilos of meth into the country.

According to the notes in Ortega’s case; the 28-year-old man from Sugarland pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Aug. 6, 2019.

Since then, Ortega, who made his initial court appearance in March 2019, has been held without bond since April 2019, after the court determined it would not grant bond in his case.

According to the indictments, the group imported the meth in January, April, May, August and October 2017, with the largest quantity — 31 kilos — imported on April 22, 2017, according to the court document.

The smallest quantity imported was in May, when the group allegedly conspired to import 11 kilos of methamphetamine.

Ortega, Duran and Jackson — who have also pleaded guilty to charges in the indictment — were scheduled for sentencing in late March, but that, too, was canceled until further notice.

A new sentencing hearing has not been set, court notes show.