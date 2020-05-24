Rio Hondo man charged in death of teen; police ID victim

A 20-year-old Rio Hondo man is charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old Harlingen girl whose body was left on the side of a road.

Sunday afternoon Harlingen Police released a mugshot and information into the arrest of Jesus Saldana Ramirez.

They say he is accused of killing 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen. The teenager was found dead Sunday, May 17 on Bob Youker Road, near the Harlingen Airpark.

Investigators at the scene said Castillo’s body was found lying next to the road with multiple injuries.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers identified Ramirez as the suspect. Police say Ramirez fled to Mexico, but surrendered at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

After his arrest Ramirez was taken to the Harlingen Police Department where he

was formally charged with the murder and his bond was set at $2,000,000.

Police have no motive for the killing, but says Ramirez met Castillo in Rio Hondo.

