NWS: Severe weather could impact the Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the Rio Grande Valley could experience severe weather and heavy rainfall through Tuesday.

Forecasters report isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for late today, especially tonight. There’s a potential for additional isolated severe storms to continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Pockets of locally heavy rainfall and isolated to scattered flash flooding is possible across most of the Valley beginning tonight through Tuesday night, the NWS reports.

Forecasters say the main threat with these strong to severe storms will be damaging winds, large hail, localized flash flooding and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can be expected through Tuesday night with locally higher amounts.

The NWS reports there could be isolated damage to structures, trees and crops due to large hail or severe wind gusts. There could also be sporadic power outages.