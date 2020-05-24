After not releasing an update on cases Saturday, Hidalgo County reported 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, county judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Sunday, bringing the total here to 440.

“The positive numbers have remained steady,” Cortez said. “Continue doing what we all know works — practice good hygiene and use face coverings as protection.”

The ages of the new cases range from people younger than 20 to people in their 70s — Hidalgo County does not divulge the specific ages of people who test positive for COVID-19 — and come from Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco.

Thirteen people remained in area hospitals due to complications from the virus, and three of those are in intensive care units.

On Sunday, no one was released from isolation, leaving the total of those released from isolation at 283.

As of now, the county has conducted 8,232 COVID-19 tests, with 7,113 tests returning negative and 622 test results pending.

Of the 497 confirmed cases, only 204 remain active.