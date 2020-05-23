SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Residents and visitors of this coastal city will be able to celebrate Memorial Day weekend with scenic views and an array of fireworks shows.

South Padre Island’s annual summer fireworks shows kicked off this weekend.

Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill is sponsoring fireworks shows over the Gulf of Mexico every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer starting tonight at 9 p.m.

“There’s nothing like fireworks to deliver that sense of celebration for visitors,” SPI Convention and Visitor’s Bureau executive director Ed Caum stated in a press release. “As more of our Island businesses open, we are the safe, beautiful destination for Texas families.”

In continuation of the Island’s Memorial Day weekend celebration, the CVB will sponsor a fireworks display on May 24 at 9:15 p.m. over the Laguna Madre near the Island’s Entertainment District.

“We are excited to welcome everyone for a much needed long weekend on the Island,” Caum stated in a press release. “There’s no better way to show our appreciation than with a rousing fireworks display in honor of Memorial Day.”

The fireworks will be displayed in sync to music on Classic 92.7 FM Radio.

According to the press release, this will offer Island visitors and residents a great view of the fireworks show while maintaining social distancing.

“Combined with the new, expanded opening of restaurants with 50 percent capacity in-house dining and bars allowed to be at 25 percent capacity this weekend, it’s a promising restart to the summer season on South Padre Island,” the press release states.

For more information about the Island’s Memorial Day weekend festivities, visit sopadre.com.