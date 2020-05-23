An 86-year-old woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Saturday in a news release.

The woman was a resident of Veranda Nursing Home, according to the release. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 33 in Cameron County.

Additionally, 12 people — from Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito — also tested positive for COVID-19; their ages range from a 16-year-old boy to a 61-year-old man.

Nearly all the cases are linked to a previous case, with the exception of four: three cases transmitted through community spread and one being travel related.

The total number of confirmed positive cases for Cameron County is now 698.

Additionally, 18 individuals have recovered from the virus, raising the total of those recovered to 473.