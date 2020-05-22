The University Interscholastic League released guidelines Friday afternoon for the return of summer strength and conditioning programs and sport specific practices, which will allow student-athletes across Texas to get back to limited action beginning June 8.

The UIL initially canceled all spring sports and activities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic on April 17 after Gov. Greg Abbott announced schools to remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the year.

Now, the UIL has taken the first step towards bringing high school and junior high athletics back, although in limited fashion.

“We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely allow students to get back to working with their coaches and directors in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with an understanding that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety. The requirements outline an approach designed to help schools mitigate risk while ensuring students are physically prepared to return to activities in the Fall, should state and federal guidelines allow.”

A Friday news release from the UIL states “schools may use discretion when considering whether or not to offer in-person programs, and areas of the state facing COVID-19 related challenges should consult with local health officials to determine what additional restrictions, if any, should be added to these guidelines. Schools deciding to move forward with offering in-person activities are encouraged to do so carefully and with vigilance, ensuring safety requirements outlined in this approach are closely adhered to in order to mitigate risk.”

Some highlights of the UIL guidelines include: