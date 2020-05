A 39-year-old man from Starr County is the latest to test positive for COVID-19 there, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 24.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, announced the newest case Friday, adding that the man was a family member of a person who had previously tested positive for the disease.

The 39-year-old, from Escobares, was tested through a private testing facility and brings the total number of active cases to 10.