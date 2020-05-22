McAllen police arrested three men on Tuesday after employees at McAllen International Airport reported hearing gunfire.

The call came in at approximately 5:48 p.m. and an officer responded to an area south of the airport known as the mud pits when the officer spotted a single cab Dodge Ram and two men placing gun cases in the truck’s bed.

The officer caught up with the vehicle and conducted an investigative stop that resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Ruben Alexis Gutierrez, 22-year-old Francisco Raul Mendoza and 23-year-old Isaac Otheo.

All three men are charged with discharging a firearm within certain municipalities and received personal recognizance bonds.

The men cooperated with police after being pulled over.

Mendoza showed the officer where they were shooting and Otheo told the officer that he had been shooting an AR-15 into a canal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities recovered numerous weapons from the vehicle, including three pistols, a revolver, a 10/22 rifle, three AR-15s, a Mossberg model 424 30/30, a 12-gauge shotgun and a tactical vest with three fully loaded magazines.