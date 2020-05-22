Mcallen announces road closure next week

The city of McAllen has announced another road closure slated to begin next week as it moves forward with the Bicentennial Boulevard road extension project.

The closure will begin Tuesday, May 26 and run through the following day as crews work to install storm sewers along Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release.

Freddy Gonzalez Drive will be closed to all through traffic between 23rd Street and Main Street. Residents will still be able to access their homes.

“Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area,” the release read. “Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.”

The project status can be monitored by visiting the city of McAllen Engineering Department website at https://mcallen.net/bondupdates and clicking on the projects link.