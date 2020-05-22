LETTERS: Let experts run briefings; Coronavirus and dementia; Improving mail service; Older children warrant relief

Let experts run briefings

The daily briefings of the Coronavirus Task Force are invaluable! The medical (scientist) experts should be the ones conducting the briefings, not President Trump. He has no medical background. His multiple endorsements on unproved drugs are “hazardous to our health.”

Words can kill!

This global vicious virus has killed more than 50,000 Americans!

God Bless all of us!

Mary Martinez

McAllen

Coronavirus and dementia

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, but it also presents additional challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, the research community and the nonprofits serving these vulnerable populations. Thankfully, Congress can act to help the Alzheimer’s and dementia community during this crisis by including provisions to support the community in the fourth economic relief package.

The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice to develop best practices materials to assist professionals who support victims of abuse living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia in order to improve the quality of their interactions with this vulnerable population, and help protect them from elder abuse.

The bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would increase the use of the care planning benefit in order to help more families by educating clinicians on the Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services available through Medicare.

Also, during this crisis nonprofits are providing tremendous support to the communities they serve, despite facing economic hardships. Congress must establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofits with between 500 and 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness to ensure charities like the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to effectively serve the communities that depend on them.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Rep. Vicente Gonzalez to include these bipartisan policies that will have an impact on the millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia in the fourth COVID-19 pandemic relief package.

Patricia Villaseñor-Sandell Development manager Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio & South Texas Chapter

Improving mail service

The president wants the U.S. Postal Service to charge Amazon 4-5 times the current rate for delivering packages. I don’t know if this is a “notion that does not rise to the level of an idea,” or something deserving a closer look.

I suggest two other major changes: 1) Reduce frequency of deliveries to 2-3/week; if you need meds immediately, pay a delivery charge (or order the meds sooner).

2) Stop the socialism of subsidizing for-profit businesses by letting them ship bulk mail at seriously reduced rates. Much of what is sent ends up in the garbage or recycling and the businesses don’t pay removal costs.

Raising these rates would decrease the Postal Service’s operating deficit and sharply reduce the clutter in our mailboxes and landfills.

Robert Ramirez

Dallas

Older children warrant relief

Something is missing from the economic stimulus payments!

Why does a family only receive $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under 17 years of age? What about those 17-year-olds, residing at home, likely seniors in high school, and who will be voting in November? Those young people eat more and consume more than do toddlers, yet Congress with its farsighted “common sense” did not chose to give the parents the same amount of stimulus!

Remember, the elections are coming, members of Congress, and I hope we senior citizens will remind the new voters of how they and their parents were considered.

Jeffrey Berry

McAllen