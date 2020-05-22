Ten people in Hidalgo County have also tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Friday, increasing the total to 482.

“We will see an influx of positive cases as more tests are administered through recently opened testing sites. It’s important to continue protecting yourselves and each other during this pandemic,” Cortez said. “Wear your face coverings and practice physical distancing when out in public.”

The new positives range in age from people younger than 20 to people in their 40s, and come from Edinburg, Donna, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco. Hidalgo County does not divulge the specific ages of people who test positive for COVID-19.

Thirteen people are in area hospitals, with three of them in intensive care units, according to the release.

Seven people have been released from isolation on Friday, meaning they have been symptom free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

A total of 8,128 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county, with 7,047 returning negative and 599 pending.

As of now, only 186 cases are active.

In Starr County, a 39-year-old man is the latest to test positive for COVID-19 there, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 24.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, announced the newest case Friday, adding that the man was a family member of a person who had previously tested positive for the disease.

The Escobares native was tested through a private testing facility and brings the total number of active cases to 10.

Additionally, Willacy County’s total cases dropped down to 14, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 11.

Previously, Willacy County reported 15 positive cases; after a deeper investigation, officials received confirmation from the latest patient that they were living in another jurisdiction outside Willacy County.

As a result, according to DSHS, Willacy County removed the aforementioned case from their total case count.