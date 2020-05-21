Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: A Prelude to fire fighters during coronavirus Delcia Lopez - May 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt A cello concerto to celebrate the frontline fire fighters during the coronavirus pandemic at McAllen Fire Station #1 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com With the red fire department trucks as their back drop, Alejandro, Ocatvio and Marco Cruz play a cello concerto to celebrate the frontline fire fighters during the coronavirus pandemic at McAllen Fire Station #1 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Fire Department firefighters listen quietly as three brothers play a cello concerto to celebrate the firemen during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Marco Cruz, 14, of McAllen, prepares to play his cello with his brothers to celebrate frontline fire fighters at the McAllen Fire Department during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Octavio Cruz, 17, of McAllen, plays his cello with his brothers to celebrate frontline fire fighters at the McAllen Fire Department during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Marco, Ocatvio and Alejandro Cruz play a cello concerto to celebrate the frontline fire fighters during the coronavirus pandemic at McAllen Fire Station #1 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.co RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crowds, brawl amid Ross stores reopenings Dannenbaum to be sentenced for illegal campaign contributions Two more Cameron Co. nursing home residents die of COVID-19 Jackson Ave. road closure extends through Thursday DHS: Restricted travel extended 30 days again