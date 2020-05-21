NOAA: Expect above normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane seaon

NOAA has released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season forecast and is predicting an above normal season.

Gerry Bell, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said to expect 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes during the Atlantic hurricane season that begins June 1.

In April, Dr. Philip Klotzbach, of Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University, said to expect 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes during the Atlantic hurricane season.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season got off to an early start this season when Tropical Storm Arthur developed near Florida over the weekend.