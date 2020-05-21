Mobile COVID-19 testing available today in Alamo

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, announced a new COVID-19 mobile testing site available in Hidalgo County today.

In a news release, Gonzalez announced that testing will begin Friday at the Alamo Community Resource Center, 1429 S. Tower Road in Alamo.

In the same release, Gonzalez also announced a mobile testing site for Bexar County.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo, Bexar and neighboring Guadalupe and Wilson Counties who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at these testing sites as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

To be tested, individuals must be experiencing at the least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment must be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.