Five people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Thursday, bringing the total here to 472.

“Don’t let this serve as an indication to let your guard down,” Cortez said. “We continue to encourage physical distancing, face coverings and good hygiene — especially as we approach Memorial Day weekend.”

The new cases are women who range from their 20s to their 60s who come from Alton, Edinburg, McAllen and Pharr.

Twelve people are in area hospitals, with three of those in intensive care units.

Additionally, 11 people were released from isolation Thursday, bringing the total number of those released at 275. According to the release, people are released from isolation after being symptom free for 10 days.

As of now, 6,914 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the county, with 6,914 returning negative and 616 pending; only 187 cases remain active.

Over in Cameron County, seven people have tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr announced in a news release Thursday.

The seven people come from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and La Feria; their ages range from a 17-year-old boy to people in their 70s.

Four cases have been linked to a previous case, with two contracting the disease via community spread, and one from travel.

The total number of cases for Cameron County now stands at 671; the total number of recovered is 438, with 20 people reported to have recovered as of Thursday.