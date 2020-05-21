In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas burger favorite Whataburger on Thursday announced it would begin offering home delivery starting next week.

The Rio Grande Valley will be one of the first areas Whataburger will offer delivery to those who would rather avoid the long lines at the drive-thru, according to a news release.

“Whataburger has delivered made-to-order burgers since opening in 1950, and now in the Rio Grande Valley, the brand is proud to take customer favorites just a little further — right to their front door,” the release states.

Beginning next week, customers will be given the option for deliver through the Whataburger app or their website. “Orders will be delivered through a third-party service and the bags will be sealed,” the news release states.

The process is simple; customers will place their order, choose the pickup method, add the delivery address and set the delivery time. Once the customer confirms and pays for their order, they can “kick back and relax” as they wait for their Whataburger delivery.

The restaurant chain will continue offering drive-thru and curbside pickup at its locations.