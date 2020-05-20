Sixth annual Causeway Run & Fitness Walk cancelled

The 6th annual Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk has been cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced today.

Officials said while it was a difficult decision to make, it was the right one to make. The Summer Causeway Run &Fitness Walk had been scheduled for Aug. 22, after a postponement from its original June 6, date.

“We are absolutely certain that this is the choice that had to be made. Our Board of Directors has been monitoring this ever developing situation since it first came to national attention. After careful consideration and potential safety concerns, the Board unanimously agreed that the only socially responsible choice was to cancel this event,” stated Betty Wells, president of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The 37th Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021, and the chamber added it hopes to be back again with the Summer Run in 2021.

For any questions to contact the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce by email at: director@portisabel.org or call (956) 943-2262.