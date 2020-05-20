Pharr to open COVID-19 Recovery Center

The city of Pharr has announced a COVID-19 Recovery Center to provide resources, support and information to local residents, businesses and families.

The center will provide individualized and customized support for individuals who may be in need of assistance with issues related to COVID-19, according to a Pharr news release submitted Tuesday.

“As the coronavirus began spreading across the country and in our area, many of our Pharr residents, families, and businesses were directly impacted in many ways, including loss of jobs, loss of income, loss of revenue, among others,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in the release. “In assessing the various needs of our community, we felt it was important to be there for our constituents, reach out a helping hand, and cater our response and recovery assistance to address their individual needs.”

Resources and information regarding individual assistance to be provided include city of Pharr financial assistance for businesses, details on state and federal funding, work safe plan, workforce opportunities, re-open Texas guidelines, business services to help connect with customers, answers to business operations in Pharr, and access to no-cost business consulting.

The COVID-19 Recovery Center is scheduled to begin operations on Wednesday at the Pharr Events Center, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All the services at the center will be available at no cost for Pharr residents and business owners only, but proof of residence must be provided to receive assistance.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the center, and those interested are also encouraged to contact the COVID-19 Recovery Center at (956) 402-4311 to set up a complimentary appointment.