McALLEN — Over 100 cars lined up at Lamar Academy Tuesday evening for McAllen ISD’s Seniors 2020 Spirit Drive. Graduating seniors with their friends and families left the school a little after 6, honking and cheering their way through the neighborhood.

Students decorated their cars with balloons and banners and blaring words that spelled out their class year or where they were going to college. Students waved at teachers and members of the administration in the parking lot and shouted back and forth to each other.

“You come here often?” one student joked with the driver of the car behind him. “Not much anymore,” the other student joked back.

Similar parades were held at the district’s other campuses Tuesday, giving seniors a memorable end to a memorable year.