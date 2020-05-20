Jackson Ave. road closure extends through Thursday

Road closures on Jackson Avenue in McAllen will extend through 5 p.m. Thursday, officials announced via a news release.

According to the release, motorists traveling east and westbound on Jackson Avenue — between South 8th Street and South 2nd Street — will be detoured to neighboring streets.

The road closure is part of the Kennedy Avenue drainage improvement project, and consists of final pavement repairs and right-of-way restorations.

The project is being worked on by RDH Site & Concrete LLC.

“All motorists are asked to use extreme caution and patience when traveling in the area as the closure and detours will cause delays,” the release read.

More information about the drainage project can be obtained by calling the city of McAllen Engineering Department at (956) 681-1150. For information about traffic closures, call the city of McAllen Traffic Operations Division at (956) 681-2715.