Ten more people were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing the total number of cases here to 467, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Wednesday.

The new cases — four men and six women — reside in McAllen, Weslaco, Mission and Edinburg. Their ages range from people under 20 to people in their 40s. Currently, there are 193 active cases in the county.

Officials also confirmed that seven people have been released from isolation; 12 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, three of which are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 7,718 tests, with 6,733 tests returning negative and 518 test results pending.