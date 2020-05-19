Cameron Co. death toll now at 30; cases rise to 457 in Hidalgo Co.

A 76-year-old Cameron County man with COVID-19 died Tuesday, raising the total number of deaths there to 30, according to a county new release.

The man was a resident of the Windsor Atrium rehabilitation facility in Harlingen, where 38 employees and 60 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, of which, 14 have died.

County officials also confirmed 14 new cases of the disease — 10 from Brownsville, three from Harlingen, one from Los Fresnos. The ages of the new cases range from 22 to 93.

Cameron has now seen a total of 649 cases, of which, 239 remain active. It was also reported that 10 people have recovered from the disease.

Nine more cases of the coronavirus were also reported in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases there to 457 according to a news release.

Of those, 190 cases remain active.

Officials also reported that 14 people are hospitalized due to the disease, of which, three are in intensive care units.

There have been 368 tests administered since last Wednesday through a partnership between the Texas State Guard and Texas Department of Emergency Management.

According to the county, there are currently 527 test results pending.

Of the new cases, three are under the age of 20, four are in their 20s and two people are in their 30s. The new cases — five males and four females — come from Weslaco, of which there are five, Mission, Donna, Alton and Edinburg.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Starr or Willacy counties, where there have been 22 and 14 diagnoses, respectively. There are currently 12 active cases in Starr, with four expecting to be cleared Thursday according to the Starr County Health Authority, and two active cases in Willacy.