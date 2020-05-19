Drainage upgrades to prompt Jackson Avenue closure

The city of McAllen has announced the closure of Jackson Avenue on Wednesday for drainage improvements.

According to a news release, Jackson Avenue, between South 8th and South 2nd street, will be closed to through traffic in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists should anticipate detouring to neighboring streets for continuation of east and west bound access.

The closure is part of the Kennedy Avenue drainage improvement project, work being performed by RDH Site & Concrete LLC.

Work will consist of final pavement repair and right-of-way restoration.

“All motorists are asked to use extreme caution and patience when traveling in the area as the closure and detours will cause delays,” a city news release read.

More information about the drainage project can be obtained by calling the city’s engineering department or traffic operations division at (956) 681-1150 or (956) 681-2715.