Valley’s COVID-19 cases up by 29 as 2 die in Cameron Co.

There were two more deaths reported due to the coronavirus in Cameron County on Monday — an 84-year-old woman, and 69-year-old man. This raises the total number of deaths there to 29.

The woman died at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, and the man died at Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, according to a Cameron County news release.

County officials also confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19, making the total number of cases there at 635. The ages of the new cases range from an 8-year-old boy from Brownsville, to a 96-year-old woman from Harlingen.

The county has seen 400 recoveries from the disease, leaving a total of 235 active cases.

It was also reported that the assisted living facility, Spanish Meadows of Brownsville has tested all of its employees, of which 135 of 136 have tested negative. The one remaining test is still pending. Eight residents have tested positive there so far.

Eight more people have also been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, where more than 7,000 tests have been administered, according to a county news release Monday.

The new cases in Hidalgo County are split between men and women — from Alton, Mission, Pharr and McAllen — ranging in age from under 20 to their 60s. Hidalgo County is now not identifying the range of age in some cases, opting instead to report ages in below or more than terms, such as the case with one male from an undisclosed location.

The county did report that one person has been released from isolation after not showing symptoms for 10 days, “including three days without a fever,” according to the release.

Of the county’s 254 who have been released from isolation, there are now 184 active cases.

“Sixteen people remain hospitalized with complications from the virus; three of those cases are being treated in intensive care units,” the release read.

Also on Monday, Starr County confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus, of which four cases are children, ranging in ages between 20 months and 18 year old.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 22 confirmed cases of the disease. Of those, 10 have been cleared and released from isolation and another four are expected to be cleared from isolation on Wednesday, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County Health Authority.

Additionally, there are currently two active cases of COVID-19 in Willacy County, which has seen a total of 14 active cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As new cases continue to emerge every day, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday ongoing plans to steadily reopen the state. Some of the facilities that have already been allowed to open include gyms, hair salons, child care centers, and massage businesses. Beginning Friday, the bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos, aquariums and skating rinks will be allowed to reopen. Bars are also allowed to operate up to 25% capacity, and restaurants at 50% capacity.

“It appears that this has led Governor Abbott and his advisors to conclude that Texas should continue to reopen,” Hidalgo Judge Cortez said in a county news release. “As Texas business owners move to welcome back their customers, it is imperative that safe practices are followed by maintaining the required capacity, practicing good hygiene, maintaining physical distancing and wearing facial coverings as much as possible.”

Sports without crowds, and youth camps will be allowed beginning May 31.