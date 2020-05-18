Starr Co. reports two new COVID-19 cases

Starr County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, both related to previously confirmed cases.

One of the new cases was linked to a relative, while the other was linked to a relative who lives out of state, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County Health Authority.

The two new cases bring the county’s total to 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease. Of those, 10 have already been cleared and released from isolation and another four are expected to be cleared from isolation on Wednesday.