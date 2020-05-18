Sharyland Pioneer’s Jocelyn Boyle signs to play soccer at University of Texas at Dallas

MISSION — Before the start of her senior season, a serious leg injury forced Sharyland Pioneer girls soccer standout Jocelyn Boyle to question whether she would ever get the chance to play the game again.

That question was answered Monday evening as Boyle, surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, signed to continue her soccer and academic career at the University of Texas at Dallas.

“This means a lot because being out for a whole year, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get to play again. I was always skeptical throughout the year of recovery, not knowing if I’m going to be able to come back and be able to play at the same level I was playing at,” Boyle said. “I thank God so much for just blessing me with the opportunity to play again, and my parents for pushing me along the way. This day means a lot because I know there’s so much more to come.”

After starring for three years for the Diamondbacks girls soccer team, an ACL injury suffered in the summer leading into her senior season put her year in jeopardy.

With the motivation and support of her parents and teammates, Boyle worked her way back through the rehab process to rejoin the Diamondbacks on the field in time for their 2020 playoff run.

But just as the playoffs were set to begin, the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all spring sports by the UIL, ending Boyle’s hopes of suiting up for the Diamondbacks one last time.

“It was a hard, painful journey, but one that taught me so much,” Boyle said.

As a freshman at Pioneer, Boyle received big minutes and was named an all-district honorable mention and the Diamondbacks team Newcomer of the Year.

Her sophomore season, she was named the District 31-5A Utility Player of the Year and Pioneer’s Team MVP. As a junior, Boyle was a First Team All-District selection, an All-Regional player, and Pioneer’s Team MVP. She also earned all-academic honors her first three years.

Now, Boyle will take her game to The University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson, TX. UTD competes at the Division III level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and plays in the American Southwest Conference.

Sharyland Pioneer girls soccer head coach J.J. Lopez said he’s seen tremendous growth in Boyle throughout her four years with the DIamondbacks.

“Right off the back from her freshman year, we knew she was going to make it at the varsity level. She was certainly consistent her freshman year, we moved her around to different spots on the field and she performed well,” Lopez said. “She has grown tremendously, not only skill wise but physically and mentally too. The attitude that she’s had since her freshman year, as far as work habits and desire to persevere is second to none. I’m excited for her to play at the next level.”

