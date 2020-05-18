More road closures planned in McAllen, Pharr

The cities of McAllen and Pharr have announced road closures tied to unrelated projects this week.

Northgate Lane in McAllen will be closed Thursday and Friday to all through traffic between 23rd and Main streets.

The cause of the closure will be the installation of a storm sewer, which is part of the Bicentennial Boulevard extension project.

“Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area,” a news release read. “Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.”

The public is encouraged to visit the city’s engineering department website at mcallen.net/bondupdates and click on the “projects” link for status updates.

The city of Pharr also announced road closures along northbound and southbound I-69C frontage roads over the next two weeks as crews work on utility surveying.

Closures are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday along I-69C northbound frontage roads between Nolana Loop and I-2.

Closures will also continue Monday, May 25, through Friday, May 29, along I-69C southbound frontage roads between Nolana Loop and I-2, and at the same time.

The closures will not take place on the weekend nor concurrently.

“The daily closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews as utility surveying continues in preparation for the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project. All work is weather permitting,” a news release read. “Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.”