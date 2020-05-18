New mobile testing site for COVID-19 to open in Edinburg

Another mobile testing site for COVID-19 will soon open in Edinburg, according to U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, D-McAllen, made the announcement Monday in a news release, confirming that the site will be set up at Carmen Avila Elementary School, located at 9205 Carmen Avila Road.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at this testing site in Hidalgo County as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said in the release. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

To be tested, individuals must be experiencing at the least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment must be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.