LETTERS: Service workers are appreciated; Errant experts; Tejano heroes undercounted

Service workers are appreciated

Thank you to The Monitor and those who deliver the paper. You are all essential workers and are doing us a great service by providing an excellent source of news to us daily. I appreciate The Monitor now, during COVID-19, even more than I did before, and I’ve been a reader and subscriber for well over 30 years.

Keep up the good work.

I would also like to thank the city of Edinburg, the administration, the police and fire departments and all of those unsung workers in Edinburg who clean the streets, keep the water clean and plentiful, pick up the trash, run and maintain the waste water and sewer systems and repair our roads during this pandemic. All of you are essential, and I appreciate the good work you are doing for the residents of our city.

Kent Parks

Edinburg

Errant experts

A new antibody study conducted by Stanford University in Santa Clara, Calif., reveals the Wuhan virus is more widespread than previously believed.

Research concludes that 50 to 85 times more people have been exposed to the virus and already developed immunity. The overwhelming majority of those infected developed few to no symptoms and never even bothered to see a medical doctor.

This means the virus has an infection fatality rate of 0.12%-.2%. This fatality rate is on par with the seasonal flu.

This is a vastly different story than the 3%-4% figure the World Health Organization initially proposed. Governments all over the world were even more alarmed on March 16 at models that predicted 40 million global deaths and up to 2 million deaths in the U.S. if society was not shut down. Then on March 29, “experts” reduced their estimates to 100,000-200,000 deaths in the U.S. On April 5 “experts” again dropped their estimates to 81,766.

Three days later, they dropped their estimates to 60,415 deaths.

In less than a month, “experts” decreased their estimates by more than 1.99 million deaths, caused economic devastation, and the erosion of our civil liberties based on little more than wild guesses.

No organization deserves more blame for this than the WHO. On Jan. 5 it declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. On Jan. 23, WHO stated there was limited transmission between humans, and the virus is locked down in Wuhan. It decided not to declare the virus a public health emergency and recommend against travel bans. On Jan. 30 it reported the virus had spread outside of China. The very next day, President Trump issued the Chinese travel ban and saved countless lives.

Let’s keep social distancing, end the shutdown, and get back to work.

Rene Ortega

Weslaco

Tejano heroes undercounted

Texas history has long forgotten the Tejanos who fought with Gen. Sam Houston’s Texas army against Gen. Santa Anna’s Mexican army on April 21, 1836 at the Battle of San Jacinto that won Texas independence from Mexico. According to the memoirs of Capt. Juan Seguin, he was asked to list the names of the 20 Tejanos who fought in his company on the battlefield, so Texas historians have long believed that there were just 20 Tejanos in the Texas army. However, a newly discovered document in the Texas Archives revealed a written petition dated April 12, 1875, of a grievance addressed to the Texas comptroller asking why the Anglos who fought in the Texas War for independence were being granted a retirement pension while the Tejanos who fought alongside the Anglos were not.

Seguin and former Capt. Antonio Menchaca, along with 18 other Tejanos, documented major Tejano participation in all the major Texas battles, including the Battle of San Jacinto.

About 25 Tejanos under the command of 1st Lt. Salvador Flores, Seguin’s second in command, served as Houston’s rear guard against the Mexican cavalry and to protect the invaded population. From 15-20 Tejanos, including Blas Herrera, Seguin’s best scout, were at the orders of Deaf Smith, chief of Texas scouts.

More than 30 Tejanos were sent eastward to escort and protect Texas and Tejano families during the Runaway Scrape.

Three Tejanos were sick at San Felipe and at least 10 were left to guard the baggage and supplies at Harrisburg. Four or five Tejanos were left behind in charge of watching the horses at the start of the battle of San Jacinto.

If we add Seguin’s company of 20 Tejanos on the battlefield at the time of the Battle of San Jacinto, the more accurate figure of Tejanos in the Texas Army is closer to 120, not just the 20 that was thought before.

Whether these Tejanos were serving in the cavalry or in the infantry, escorts or guards, scouts or spies, these forgotten Tejano heroes served Texas in whatever roles were needed and were willing to fight and die for Texas independence.

Jack Ayoub

Harlingen