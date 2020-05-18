Hooters reopening restaurants nationwide

Hygiene captain assigned to each shift to ensure compliance of guidelines

Staff Report
-

Hooters announced they have reopened more than 150 restaurants nationwide. The restaurant chain says customers will be able to dine-in as long as they follow local and state guidelines.

Company officials say they will be continuing to offer takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options.

The changes within all Hooters restaurants includes:

· Maintaining six feet distance between all persons

· Limiting the number of guests into the restaurant following state and local occupancy requirements

· Increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the restaurant, including wipe downs of tables after each use, hourly wipe downs of high contact areas, and nightly deep cleanings

· Providing hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant

· Requiring employees to wear gloves and face coverings at all times (with gloves being replaced after each guest interaction)

· A hygiene captain is assigned to each shift to ensure compliance to all guidelines

Hooters has a number of locations in the Valley.

