Hooters reopening restaurants nationwide

Hooters announced they have reopened more than 150 restaurants nationwide. The restaurant chain says customers will be able to dine-in as long as they follow local and state guidelines.
Company officials say they will be continuing to offer takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options.
The changes within all Hooters restaurants includes:
· Maintaining six feet distance between all persons
· Limiting the number of guests into the restaurant following state and local occupancy requirements
· Increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the restaurant, including wipe downs of tables after each use, hourly wipe downs of high contact areas, and nightly deep cleanings
· Providing hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant
· Requiring employees to wear gloves and face coverings at all times (with gloves being replaced after each guest interaction)
· A hygiene captain is assigned to each shift to ensure compliance to all guidelines
Hooters has a number of locations in the Valley.