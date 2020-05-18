Hooters reopening restaurants nationwide

Hygiene captain assigned to each shift to ensure compliance of guidelines

Hooters announced they have reopened more than 150 restaurants nationwide. The restaurant chain says customers will be able to dine-in as long as they follow local and state guidelines.

Company officials say they will be continuing to offer takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options.

The changes within all Hooters restaurants includes:

· Maintaining six feet distance between all persons

· Limiting the number of guests into the restaurant following state and local occupancy requirements

· Increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the restaurant, including wipe downs of tables after each use, hourly wipe downs of high contact areas, and nightly deep cleanings

· Providing hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant

· Requiring employees to wear gloves and face coverings at all times (with gloves being replaced after each guest interaction)

· A hygiene captain is assigned to each shift to ensure compliance to all guidelines

Hooters has a number of locations in the Valley.