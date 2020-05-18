Abbott: Bars, child care facilities can reopen

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott this afternoon announced additional reopening of businesses that include bars and wine tasting rooms.

Child Care facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA can reopen immediately.

Beginning on Friday, restaurants can open at a 50 percent capacity, bars and wine tasting locations can open at a 25 percent capacity. Bowling alleys will also be able to reopen.

On May 31, Little leagues, youth camps and daytime and overnight camps can open as well. Professional sports can return on May 31 such as auto racing, baseball, football, basketball, tennis and golf.

Abbott said school districts have the option of holding Summer School as soon as June 1 and as long as they follow safe distancing practices and other health protocols.