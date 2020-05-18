25-year-old girl dies in San Juan crash over weekend

A 25-year-old woman died Sunday after being involved in an ATV crash in San Juan, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS is investigating the crash, which according to an agency news release occurred at midnight on Piedras Negras Street, located south of Ridge Road in San Juan.

“Basically what happened was the crash happened at 12 a.m., but they didn’t call the troopers until about 7 o’clock in the morning from the hospital,” DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez said on Monday. “I guess it was undetermined who was going to investigate the crash since it was involving an ATV.”

A preliminary investigation revealed three females were riding an ATV when one of the passengers fell off and sustained fatal injuries.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez. She was transported to McAllen Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“We’re still trying to determine if the driver is going to be placed at fault, or what contributed to the crash,” Olivarez said. “It’s still under investigation right now.”

When asked if alcohol may have played a role in the accident, Olivarez said that it is unlikely.

“That wasn’t brought up,” Olivarez said. “I spoke to one of the sergeants that supervises the trooper that’s investigating the crash. That wasn’t mentioned at all.”